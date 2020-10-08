Gamers hoping to control Nigeria on the soon-to-be-released FIFA 21 have been left disappointed, as the Super Eagles will not be a part of FIFA’s latest franchise.

The Super Eagles have missed out of FIFA, not for the first time, as they join a host of other African teams to be ousted out of one of the most popular football games in the world.

FIFA offers the chance of controlling the best teams in the world, but there is a limited number of African teams available for anyone planning to use them. The likes of Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, and South Africa all playable on the game.

None of the six top-ranked African teams in the latest FIFA World Rankings have been included in the video game, this is a list that includes Senegal (20th), Tunisia (26th), Nigeria (29th), Algeria (35th), Morocco (43rd) and Ghana (46th).

Speculations are that Nigeria are not present on the game because EA Sports- the game’s developers- do not have the license to use the Super Eagles.

This is, however, not entirely accurate, as some unlicenced teams will feature in FIFA 21.

The last time Nigeria was available on a FIFA game was FIFA 2008. And with the team’s recent commercial success with shirt sponsor Nike, it becomes a thing of mystery as to why they were neglected.