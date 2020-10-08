By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Plans are underway for Manchester United legends, Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney to go up against each other in a charity boxing match at the Old Trafford.

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn revealed he wants to set up a charity boxing match against both of them in a podcast with Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk.

Both football legends in the past have shown interest in boxing with Rio Ferdinand attempting to launch a pro career in boxing after he retired from football.

However, his attempts to go fully into boxing did not materialize as he is now a football pundit for BT Sport.

Hearn in his podcast asked Van Dijk, the Liverpool defender if he would be interested in a charity boxing match against professional boxer, Canelo Álvarez.

Van Dijk declined saying he had no chances of winning the match stating that Álvarez is too quick for him.

The boxing promoter also asked Van Dijk if he could talk some other Liverpool players into a charity boxing match.

Van Dijk said the lads would not be pleased.