Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has tasked health workers in the State to ensure improvement in health service delivery to citizens especially during public health crises and the outbreak of emerging and infectious diseases.

Abayomi stated this on Wednesday at a State Continuing Medical Education (CME) Program for health workers which held virtually and physically.

Abayomi stated that improving quality healthcare service delivery during a public health crisis will significantly ensure effective management and control of any health crisis.

He noted that the theme of the CME; “Improving Quality Healthcare Service Delivery During Public Health Crisis” is apt especially as the State needs to be at its optimal level in battling with the global pandemic – COVID19 and other emerging infectious diseases that may arise.

Stressing that health workers in Lagos needs constant development to keep up with the dynamic health needs of over 23 million people, the Commissioner stated that the CME program is designed and implemented by the State government through the Ministry of Health to build the capacity of its health workforce for qualitative, effective and enhanced service delivery.

He stated further that the CME program was designed to help health workers keep abreast of current trends and issues in the health sector stressing also that the program also provides an avenue for experts in the health sector to share experiences and expertise on health issues that are evolving or public health significance.

“CME program is a very important forum in the health sector that provides an avenue for health workers to examine, address and share experiences on topical but current health issues. CME also affords us the opportunity to come together to examine and address issues that we do not understand like we are yet to fully understand COVID19.

“We can see from around the world that many countries are going through a second and third wave of the infection. It is difficult to predict what the future holds for us in Lagos that is why it is important for us to keep abreast with what is going on abroad and continue to prepare ourselves”, Abayomi said.

The Commissioner affirms that the government remains committed to ensuring best practices in health care delivery across the State especially through capacity building for its health workforce. He added that various policies and programs which will help ensure improved health service delivery and an effective healthcare system will be implemented whilst health workers’ welfare will always be on the front burner to achieve this goal.

Speaking in the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye noted that the Lagos state government remains resolute to ensuring best practice in health care delivery adding that government will continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care should be suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

“The present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains resolute in the tasks towards ensuring the delivery of qualitative care to citizens and this it is doing by upgrading infrastructure and improving skills of health workers through programs like this”, he said.

Speaking on ‘Overview of Public Health Emergencies’, the Incident Manager of the COVID19Lagos Emergency Operation Centre, Dr. Ismail Abdul-Salam disclosed that health workers must always be in tune with information and realities of emerging infectious diseases while discharging their duties to also protect themselves.

He noted that Health workers in the state need to equip themselves with basic epidemiology principles to combat emerging diseases noting that health workers are the most vulnerable whenever there is a public health crisis because they are the first point of call for patients.

“There is need for all health workers to be prepared for any emerging infectious diseases and ensure they keep all necessary precautions while attending to patients”, he said.

The Director, Medical Administration and Training, Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi who appreciated the facilitators and the participants noted that the Ministry still has six more series of the CME programs lined up to be done during the year to increase knowledge and capacity of health workers.

She charged all health workers to continue to avail themselves with the necessary knowledge that will enhance their discharge of duty.