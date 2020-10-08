President Muhammadu Buhari joined the academia in celebrating with former Deputy Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission and Executive Secretary of National Commission for Nomadic Education, Prof. Rashid Adewumi Aderinoye, who turns 70 on October 9, 2020.

President Buhari also felicitated with the Professor of Literacy and Open Distance Learning, his family, friends and professional colleagues, congratulating him for worthy and meritorious service to the nation, starting out as a Grade II teacher, and reaching the pinnacle of his teaching career through vision, wisdom and hard work.

As the university don clocks 70 and retires from service of the University of Ibadan, the President affirmed that his contribution to the development of education in Nigeria deserves commendation, particularly his research and attention to adult education.

President Buhari urged the scholar to continue using his wealth of knowledge and experience in serving the country, especially at a time the government has prioritized education as the most important step for development.