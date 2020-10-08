By Abankula

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek continued her fairy tale to the French Open final Thursday, demolishing 131st ranked Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-2, 6-1 in the first of two semifinals at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, also ranked 54th becomes the second-lowest-ranked French Open women’s finalist

She will will play either No. 4 Sofia Kenin or No. 7 Petra Kvitova in Saturday’s final.

Poland’s Swiatek swept 131st-ranked

The lowest-ranked French Open women’s finalist was Romanian Florenta Mihai, who was No. 56 in 1977, when she was runner-up to Yugoslavian Mima Jausovec.

WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

Swiatek has now equalled the record of another Polish player, Jadwiga Jddrzejowska, who also made the French Open final in 1939.

Swiatek’s run is remarkable.

The 19-year-old hasn’t dropped a set in six matches in advancing past the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The last woman to win the French Open without dropping a set was Justine Henin in 2006 and 2007.