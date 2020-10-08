Michael Adeshina

Lagos recorded another gas tanker explosion on Thursday morning.

The last incident occurred in the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state on Sept. 24 and today, the 8th of October, another was recorded in the Baruwa area of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The explosion, which emanated from the Best Roof Cooking Gas, occurred around 5.45 am and was decimated around 8.38 by men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

The initial death toll declared by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was 5 but the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that the death toll is now 8.

He said, “The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far. 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected.

“Firefighters and rescue workers are operating at the incident scene. The gas emission has been identified and curtailed. Damping down is ongoing.

“Post-disaster assessment will be carried out and further updates provided.”

See photos from the scene of the explosion below: