By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Igbo-Olomu in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria is boiling following brutal clash between Hausa and Yoruba dwellers in the area.

PM NEWS gathered that the clash started on Thursday morning and as is currently ongoing.

There was pandemonium in the area as traders, residents fled into their houses, with dangerous weapons being freely used.

It was gathered that the clash resulted as an Hausa okada rider rode a Yoruba passenger to the area.

The Yoruba man, it was learnt, refused to pay the fare which resulted in altercation, which further degenerated into ethnic clash.

An eyewitness in the area who said he fled into his house with his family, stated that Igbo-Olomu was now like a ghost town as residents fled into their houses to avoid being caught in the clash.

Residents have started calling their loved ones who went to work not to come home or to be careful as the clash was still on.

An unconfirmed source told PM NEWS that a man had been spotted dropped to the ground, but could not tell whether he was dead or not.

It was learnt that the Onyabo security outfit had joined in the battle.

The crisis reportedly began at Baale/Ola Imam area of Igbo-Olomu. The police have not arrived the scene as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi said he could not hear what the reporter was saying as he was in a noisy environment, scene of the gas explosion at Baruwa area of Lagos.

But a top police source said policemen had been drafted to the area to maintain peace.

The too police chief added that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had ordered the police to get the community leaders in the area in a bid to resolve crisis.