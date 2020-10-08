Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been axed from Arsenal’s 25-man squad for this season’s UEFA Europa League group stages.

Ozil, who is the Gunners’ highest-earning player with up to £350,000 ($454,000) a week, is one of two senior players left out by coach Mikel Arteta’’s squad for UEFA’s second prized competition.

The competition rule instructs that only 17 non locally trained players should be selected, and with 19 of such players to choose from, Arteta has decided to omit Ozil and defender, Sokratis.

Ozil’s last appearance for Arsenal came against West Ham in March, which was the North London side’s last game before football activities were suspended in England. It means that the German playmaker has not played a single minute of football since the restart in June.

The former Real Madrid star omission comes a day after he made the news for publicly stating to pay the wages of Arsenal mascot, Gunnersaurus.