The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on its personnel, deployed for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, to be professional in their conduct.

The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, gave the admonition in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the service is fully prepared for the election, urging all stakeholders in the electoral process to play by the rules of the game.

Afunanya stated that the service would partner with sister security agencies and offer the needed support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

“Persons and groups wishing to engage in violent activities to breakdown law and order are advised to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law,’’ he said