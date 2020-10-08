Justice I.M Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced a convicted oil thief Isa Adamu to one year imprisonment.

Adamu was prosecuted by the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on one count charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The one- count charge reads: “That you Isa Adamu (a.k.a) Babagana on or about 2nd day of June , 2017 along Onne/Akwa-Ibom Road, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without appropriate license dealt in petroleum product to wit. 40,000 Litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) conveyed in a truck with registration number XB 342 YLA and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 1 (17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria), 2007 and punishable under Section 1 (17) of the same Act”.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, when it was read to him.

Prosecution counsel, M. T. Iko reviewed facts of the case and tendered documents that were admitted in evidence.

He then urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Sani convicted and sentenced Adamu to one year imprisonment, with an option of fine of N400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira only) . He also ordered that the product conveyed in the truck be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, while the truck with registration number XB 342 YLA was released to the owner.

The convict was arrested by officers of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army on June, 2, 2017 during an anti-bunkering operation, along Onne/Akwa Ibom Road.

He was on board a truck with registration number XB 342 YLA, loaded with 40,000 litres of product, later confirmed to be Automotive Gas Oil(A.G.O).