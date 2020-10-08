Ibrahim Khaleel, President of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) who died suddenly in Abuja on Wednesday will be buried today.

He reportedly slumped and died before reaching the National Hospital in Abuja.

He will be buried in Wudil, Kano state today, according to Kano NULGE chairman, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves to unionists across the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State Chapter, on Thursday, described Khaleel’s death as a great loss.

The congress, in its condolence letter, signed by its Chairman, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, said Khaleel contributed positively to the welfare development of labour and the country.

“The deceased impact and contributions would be missed among labour leaders across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory,” it added.

The Ekiti NLC chapter prayed God to grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Khaleel was a staff of the Kano State Ministry of Local Government before his death.

He was also an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied accountancy.

He later bagged an MBA at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi.

Khaleel was also an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau state.

His position as NULGE president was invalidated by National Industrial Court (NIC) in August, on grounds that the tenure elongation for the executives was illegal.

He was elected in 2014 and his tenure ought to have expired in 2018. But a national delegates’ conference held in 2016 in Akure, Ondo State illegally extended the tenure from four to six years.

The extension was challenged by members of the Kaduna State branch of NULGE.