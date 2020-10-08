By Hamza Suleiman

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno Command has arrested four suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers with 34 jerrycans of fuel.

The state Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Friday in Maiduguri while parading the suspects.

Abdullahi said that one of the suspects, Usman Bapetel is the manager of a filling station in Husara village of Askira/Uba Local Government of Borno.

He said that the rest comprising Alphonsus John, Nicholas Benjamin and Isaac Clement were arrested on Sept. 12, at Wastilla village in Michika Local Government Area in neighbouring Adamawa.

He said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included 34 yellow jerrycans loaded with about 880 litres of fuel concealed in sacks and three motorcycles.

Abdullahi also disclosed that the command had recorded a total of 1,318 cases this year, with 734 treated while 468 are ongoing at various stages.

NAN