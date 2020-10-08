By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello on Thursday, celebrated her golden jubilee as she clocked 50 today.

PM News recalls her first shot in the entertainment industry was when she featured in a 1997 hit song by Seyi Sodimu titled ”Love me Jeje”.

Shaffy grew up in the United States where she completed her education. Her first major film was Eti Keta, a Yoruba film.

In 2012, she starred as Joanne Lawson in the popular TV series, Tinsel. She has since featured in several Yoruba and English language films and TV series including When Love Happens, Gbomo Gbomo Express, Taste of Love amongst others.

On the occasion of her birthday, Shaffy made sure to serve us with sultry looks. Check the photos below