Nigerians demanding for the end of Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad have besieged the force headquarters, Abuja.

The campaigners have paralyzed vehicular movement as they sat on the Shehu Shagari Way, shouting ‘EndSARS’.

Othe campaigners also wielded placards with the same inscription calling for the end of brutality, extortion, extrajudicial killings and other misconducts.

The protesters poured red paint on the road to illustrate the killings and bloodshed by SARS operatives