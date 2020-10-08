By Kadiri Abdulrahman

A Nigerian Company, Erojim Investments Ltd, which has the approval of the Buhari administration will manufacture locally all military and paramilitary garments and footwear needs of the country.

To do this, the company, in partnership with Poly Technologies Ltd, a Chinese company, will establish a shoe and garment factory in Abia state and Janguza Tannery Factory in Kano.

In a statement, the company lauded the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for allowing the company to establish the factories.

Erojim Investments is part of the Erojim Group of companies and is wholly owned by Nigerians.

On its website, Erojim Group describes itself as a highly diversified Nigerian owned conglomerate that is dominantly present in major key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“We own and operate highly successful national and internationally affiliated companies dealing on Military Hardware, oil and Gas, Hospitality, civil and Mechanical Engineering,

On LinkedIn, Erojim is owned by Nigerian Jimmy Ntuen.

A former political adviser of President Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak was at a time the legal adviser to the company.

The projects will cost N5.08 billion and will be executed as PPP.

They have the approval of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission which in May presented the company with Full Business Case (FBC) compliance certificate.

“President Buhari is happy that this is happening during his tenure because apart from making garments and footwear available for our military and paramilitary services, it will also create jobs.

“It will retain capital flights and prevent the country from wasting foreign exchange on these items,’’ the company said.

The company ascribed the success of the project to the doggedness of both the Comptroller of the Nigeria Correctional Services, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed and the Mr Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior.