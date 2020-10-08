By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian talent manager and Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on tourism, Ubi Franklin on Thursday, stated that the most depressed people are Nigerian celebrities.

He made this disclosure today via his Twitter page.

According to him, most Nigerian celebrities keep a front while suffering behind curtains.

”The most depressing people in Nigeria are your favourite celebrities, we all want to keep that front that we are doing ok.

”Some struggles they don’t tell you range from, financial, health, low self-esteem, cyber bullying and public perception/exceptions, no hit song etc” Ubi explained.

The most depressed people in Nigeria are your favorite celebrities, we all want to keep that front that we are doing ok, some struggles they don’t tell you range from, Financial, health , low self esteem, cyber bullying and public perception/expectations , no hit song ETC. — ubi Franklin ofem (@ubifranklin1) October 8, 2020