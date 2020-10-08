Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt based lawyer, Bisola Paulette Ajayi, said her abductors raised the ransom for her release from N50 million to N300million, after news about her abduction went viral.

She spoke today at the Rivers Police Headquarters, hours after she was rescued by a crack team of policemen.

She shared her ordeal with newsmen.

“I am a Lawyer. I was kidnapped in the presence of my family members. I was taken to where I don’t know. As soon the news of my Kidnap went viral, the Kidnappers increased their ransom demand from N50 million to N250 million and then N300million. They threatened to kill me if the ransom was not paid before I was rescued.”

(watch video posted by NigeriaInfo:

She expressed appreciation to the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, President of Nigeria Bar Association,NBA, Olumide Akpata, and all those who made it possible to ensure her timely release.

Bisola was abducted on Sunday by gunmen, dressed in military uniform in front of her residence at Rumuokwurusi in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Her kidnap was witnessed by her mother and other relations, as the gunmen shot into the air and dragged into their vehicle.

CP Joseph Mukan said DSP Adewale of Anti-kidnapping unit led the Operation into a deep forest in Etche in Etche Local Government Area of the State to rescue the young lawyer and one other person.

A statement by the the Police Command, expatiated on the rescue operation.

“Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in a Sting Operation last night October 7, 2020, at about 11.30 pm, stormed the forest at Okomoko in Etche Local Government Area, where Barrister (Miss) Paulette Bisola Ajayi who was abducted on October 4, 2020, at her residence in Rumuokwurushi was rescued.

“She was freed along with one Paul Nyulaku who works at British High Commission, Abuja.

“In the wake of the operation, one of the kidnappers, Chinedu Chigbu aged 39 who was keeping watch over them was arrested, while one other was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

“He was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead, while others escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds. Their camp was immediately destroyed.

“Exhibits recovered from them include one AK47 rifle, a fully loaded magazine and one hundred (100) rounds of live ammunition. Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

The Police appealed to members public, particularly residents of Etche and Eberi-Omuma in Omuma Local Government Area have been enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report anybody with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station.