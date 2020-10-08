The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has organized a three-day capacity building workshop, for chief executive officers of the Private Sector Participants (PSP) in the state.

The training which took place at Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota, examined ways of improving waste management, through sound administrative and financial control of the various PSP outfits.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Technical Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Olohunwa Tijani, conveyed the good wishes of the managing director/CEO Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, stressing that the LAWMA boss attached great importance to the continuous training of the operators, overall transformation of waste management in the state.

According to him, “The Managing Director/CEO is highly delighted by this training programme, meant to further enrich your knowledge of waste management, boost your operational capacity and improve the administration of your various outfits. We hope that everyone would benefit immensely from the presentations and go home learning something new to improve your businesses”.

Speaking further, he said the authority would continue to work for improved operational efficiency of the PSP operators, through the provision of a business-friendly environment.

In his remark, the president of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), Mr. David Oriyomi said it was a train the trainer workshop, geared towards good customer relations, health, safety & environment and also creating a value chain for the waste management industry.

He also appreciated the gesture of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for giving 6,000 uniforms, to be distributed among its workers.

Papers presented include: Stress Management by Dr. (Mrs.) Modupe Okoh; Exceeding Customer Expectations by Mr. Lekan Owojori; Planning for Growth; as well as Internal Controls and its Importance in Growing Your Business, among others.

The training programme ends today.