By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa is in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, where he is being questioned over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

The speaker was invited by the Lagos zonal office of the EFCC on Thursday and he honoured the invitation and is still not left off the hook yet.

PM NEWS gathered this is the second time in less than a week the EFCC is grilling the speaker over financial misappropriation.

He was also a guest to the EFCC last Friday where he was questioned on the same matter of misappropriation of funds.

A top source at the Lagos State House of Assembly said some lawmakers were giving out information to the EFCC to get him out of the way.

The source said the investigation by the EFCC would come to naught as the speaker was not accused of stealing money, but misappropriation of funds.

According to our source, members of the Assembly had perfected all documents relating to expenditures of the Assembly and that the speaker could not be found wanting.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, had earlier said that Obasa was not arrested but was invited to answer questions and that he was responding to the questions.

Obasa had denied allegations that he mismanaged the funds of the State House of Assembly.

In one interview with Dele Momodu on Instagram, Obasa said “among the allegations they have raised, they didn’t say Obasa stole money, they said he spent money.

“What is the purpose of money? Is it not to spend? But the question, how did you spend this money? Do you have budgetary provision for the money you are spending? Yes.

“Training, seminar are they not part of budget? Festival and all sorts under which you have parties. They alleged we used N258 to print invitation card, is that possible? I don’t even think Dangote will ever do such a stupid thing when the total budget for the programme was N61m.”