Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, on the occasion of his 5th anniversary as Liverpool manager has said he would never forget the moment he was informed the club was interested in him.

The German coach, despite all what he has achieved with Liverpool said the most significant to him was the call that started everything.

“It made all the rest happen,” he said.

“I cannot forget the moment when I got the call from my agent that Liverpool is interested and the feeling I had at that moment,” he said.

According to Klopp, he was on vacation with his family when Liverpool’s call came. Although he could not break the news to his family immediately, he said what he felt the moment he was aware was very special.

The former FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund boss since he joined Liverpool has led the club to four major trophies, including a sixth European Cup and a first league title for three decades.

Liverpool are going to release an exclusive video feature with Jürgen Klopp as he discusses 10 key moments during his five years as Liverpool manager.