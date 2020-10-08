The Kaduna State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, expressed sadness over the death of NLC National Treasurer, Ibrahim Kaleel Abdulkadir.

Late Abdulkadir, who was also the President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), died on Wednesday night at the National Hospital Abuja.

A press statement jointly signed by the NLC state Chairman, Ayuba Suleiman and Secretary, Christiana Bawa condoled with the President of NLC and the deceased’s immediate family over his demise.

It described Abdulkadir’s death as a great loss to the labour movement, his family and the country at large.

The statement noted that the deceased was a pillar in the labour struggle and an icon whose death has created a vacuum that would be very difficult to fill.

It stressed that late Abdulkadir had contributed positively to the welfare of local government employees and served the NLC with dedication and commitment.

The Kaduna NLC prayed Allah to forgive Late Abdulkadir and admit him into paradise.

Late Abdulkadir was recently re-elected as National President of NULGE and NLC National Treasurer.