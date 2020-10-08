By Olufemi Ojo

Mr Eyitayo Jedege, the Ondo PDP governorship candidate has reacted to rumours that he stepped down for his rival, Agboola Ajayi, he stated that he is still in the race.

Jegede made the clarification in a statement made available to newsmen by the Spokesman of his campaign organisation, Mr Gbenga Akinmoyo, on Thursday in Akure.

He told his supporters to disregard the rumour and claimed that it was part of the desperate move by his detractors to deceive the general public and distract his supporters.

The PDP candidate said that he had meticulously worked to complete his campaign tour across the length and breadth of the state and held the closing rally at a colourful ceremony in Ondo West Local Government area on Wednesday.

“Thousands of supporters joined me at the ceremony to receive the PDP national officers from Abuja, led by the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

“Several PDP governors and former governors, led by the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and other party chieftains were also present at the rally,” he said.

Jegede added that in spite of the tight campaign schedule, he was able to honour the invitations of the organisers of the two governorship debates to answer questions and address the electorate on his party’s manifestoes.

Jegede said he had also signed a peace accord to confirm his commitment to a violence-free election and plea to relevant authorities on the need to enjoy free, fair, transparent and credible election in the state, come Oct. 10.

NAN