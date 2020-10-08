Award-winning entertainers Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, and Runtown, led a peaceful protest in Lagos State against police brutality and extortion.

The protest took place in the Lekki area of Lagos on Thursday.

Both Falz and Runtown counseled the protesters not to be violent as they engaged security operatives who attempted to disrupt the protest.

The protesters carried placards and well calling for the dissolution of the Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery squad.

Inscriptions on some of the placards read, ‘Enough is Enough’ and ‘We are all victims’.

In an Instagram live chat before the protest, Falz, son of human rights activist, Femi Falana, said, “No backing down. We move. The police are already there, waiting for us but we are not here to cause trouble. It is a peaceful protest. Coming through.”

The protesters, who gathered at Lekki toll gate, are marching to Onikan and Appeal Court through the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

The protesters are seeking the dissolution of the FSARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force.