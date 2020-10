The FBI thwarted an apparent plan by six members of a militia group to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer of the US state of Michigan and attempt to “overthrow the government.”

Federal prosecutors are expected to reveal the details of the plot in court on Thursday, reported Chicago based wgntv.com.

According to court documents, the six accused even went as far as finding and watching Gretchen’s vacation home and building bombs.

The suspects were identified as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

In the criminal complaint, an FBI agent wrote that talk of targeting the governor surfaced as early as June when Fox and other members of the unidentified militia met in Ohio.

According to the complaint, the group was angry about Whitmer’s mandates issued in response to the coronavirus that shut down businesses.

As conversations continued over the following months, sometimes at tactical training gatherings, a more firm plan was formed, the complaint said.

“Fox described it as a ‘Snatch and grab, man. Grab the (expletive) Governor. Just grab the (expletive). Because at that point, we do that, dude — it’s over,’” the criminal complaint reads.

According to the document, the militia members talked about storming the state Capitol in Lansing and killing police officers, but Garbin shut that idea down. It was then that the focus turned to the governor’s vacation home.

The suspects allegedly found an address for the home and went there on Aug. 29 to scope it out.

Fox ultimately bought a Taser to use in the attack. In addition to discussing various bombings, Garbin allegedly suggested blowing up a nearby bridge in an effort to slow the police response.

The plan was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and hold a kangaroo court trial for treason.

There was talk of actually carrying out the plan on the night of Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, but Croft thought the time was not right, so the suspects held off, according to the complaint.

All six suspects, except for Croft, are from Michigan. Croft lives in Delaware, according to officials. Fox owns a business in Grand Rapids. Harris lives in Lake Orion.

Read more: https://wgntv.com/news/fbi-thwarts-apparent-plan-to-kidnap-michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmer/