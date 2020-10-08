The Niger River has overflowed its banks without rains and this has put homes in Ibaji in Kogi state and Anam in Anambra state under water.

Most of the areas have been abandoned by residents, with many moving to Idah, in Kogi.

Dr Aloy Chife shares videos of how water has taken over the roads, such that the few remaining people now have to move around in canoes.

“My people- Anam, Nzam, Olumbanasa, Ibaji – are reporting that the water level is still rising though it has not been raining. We need to know to enable us plan for IDPs”, Chife wrote on Twitter.

“Many in Ibaji have gone to Idah without support”, he added.

Watch the distressing videos: