By Funmilola Olukomaiya

‘Fem’ crooner, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has landed himself a Fintech partnership as he becomes Bitsika Ambassador and shareholder.

His latest feat was confirmed and made effective on Thursday 8th of October 2020.

The award-winning music star took to his Instagram page to break this news to his fans.

He wrote: “Been working on this deal for a while now! I’m so glad to finally announce. My first FinTech partnership. This one means so much to me! Our very own cure for all your transfer and payment issues. @bitsikaafrica !! Everyone go download and follow now! Let’s make this the number 1 app on the continent! Referral code: $davido 🤑😁 #Bitsika #Bitsikaanddavido”

The good thing about this partnership is that Davido, along with his manager, Asa Asika and his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, are all shareholders and board members of Bitsika.

Bitsika is a social payments app (like Venmo and Cash-App) for the African market.

The Bitsika app provides services like wallet service, money storage, money transfer, creation of virtual VISA cards, buying and selling of Bitcoin and stable coin, sending money from the US/UK to Ghana/Nigeria, buying airtime for any number in Ghana, and Nigeria, etc.

Bitsika will enjoy the power of the Davido brand, with him aiming to get Bitsika 10 million users and $1 billion transacted over two years.

Bitsika has currently processed over $30 million in transactions and currently has over 55,000 registered users in its one year of operation.