The £7m mansion of Portuguese star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, was robbed of some of his personal items while he played for Portugal on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old Juventus star, had his home in Madeira burgled while he was off taking on Spain.

According to reports, his partner, Georgina Rodriguez was also not home as she was away at the Paris Fashion Week.

Reporting the incident, local paper Diario de Noticias Madeira believes that the burglar must have snuck into the house after a member of Ronaldo’s staff opened the garage door.

The Sun reports that Ronaldo’s relative raised the alarm on Wednesday.

Police have already visited the property and are said to have identified the thief, thanks to the property’s CCTV.

The crook has been described as someone who is already known to them.

Amongst other items carted away is a signed Juventus shirt.

Although the police are said to be on the hunt for the suspected burglar, no arrests have been made yet.