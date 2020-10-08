By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has debunked reports that four players of the Super Eagles have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Friday’s clash with Algeria in an international friendly game.

There have been reports that four Super Eagles players who were among those to face Algeria tomorrow had tested positive for the virus.

But the NFF, on its verified twitter handle denounced the report, saying it was fake new and should be disregarded.

“Please discountenance any reports that some of our players tested positive to COVID 19 ahead of tomorrow’s friendly game against Algeria. It is a blatant falsehood,” it said.

The NFF added that the writer of the story who was not part of the press conference earlier on Thursday, totally misrepresented what Coach Rohr said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four of his players had tested positive, but were all now fully recovered from the virus and back in action.

The body said the results of the COVID-19 tests carried out on the Super Eagles ahead of tomorrow’s game were still being awaited.

