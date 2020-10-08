Arsenal have closed their Hale End Academy after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gunners said that the positive result arrived at 5pm on Wednesday and the staff member left immediately to self-isolate. Six other staff members also moved into quarantine.

As a result, the Hale End academy will be closed on Thursday for deep cleaning.

Arsenal, in their statement, said. “We can confirm that a member of staff from our Hale End Academy has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The positive test result arrived at 5pm today and the member of staff immediately left the site to self-isolate. As a consequence, six other members of staff are now self-isolating, and we have initiated track and trace for the entire site.

“We are working through our CCTV and attendance records on site in order to continue the track and trace process.

“Our Hale End Academy will now be closed on Thursday 8 October for deep cleaning. After Thursday, we will review our coaching plans at Hale End accordingly and will keep all staff, parents, and young players fully informed.

“The health and safety of everyone on all our sites is our paramount concern. No members of our men’s or women’s first-team squads have been affected.”

The Hale End Academy is Arsenal’s facility for youngsters between the ages of 9 to 16.

The news comes after left-back Kieran Tierney was forced to observe a 14-day self-isolation, after coming in contact with Scotland player Stuart Armstrong, who tested positive for the virus.