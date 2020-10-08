Big Brother Naija star, content creator, media personality and brand influencer Khafi Kareem and her fiancé Gedoni have tied the knot officially.

The lovebirds have been engaged since December 2019. Confirming the good news, Khafi took to her Twitter page to share a post, where she wrote “Somebody’s wife.

Gedoni also wrote on Instagram after sharing photos of them eating out:

Reaching for my “Cup of Khafee” ☕️

Breakfast with my Queen @acupofkhafi 🌹

#Somethinglight I promise.

Kareem also recently became an advocate for the NGO @girlswithperiodorg, an outfit that teaches young girls about the importance of hygiene during their menstrual cycle.

“Good morning Family!! I am so excited to announce that I am now an advocate for the NGO @girlswithperiodorg! I will be leading workshops teaching young girls about the importance of hygiene during their time of the month and also working to provide much needed sanitary products to those who do not have. Go follow @girlswithperiodorg to stay up to date with all we get up to! 🤗🙌🏾” she wrote.

See her flaunting her ring below: