By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday extended heartfelt condolence to the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on the passing of its National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel.

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

Buhari also condoled with the family of the deceased who until his demise was a Board member of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

He payed tribute to the labour leader who was on the frontline of mobilising the nation’s workforce at the grassroots to greater productivity and efficiency, while also ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and welfare.

The President noted that Khaleel’s unique contributions to labour, governance and democracy issues in the country will be missed immensely, particularly his many years of constant and strong advocacy for local government autonomy.

He prayed that almighty God to grant repose to the dead and comfort to his beloved family and all who mourn.