Kidnapped Port Harcourt lawyer, Paulette Bisola Ajayi has been found.

And she is said to be in good condition, according to tweets by people connected to the family.

Ifeoma Solanke, a lawyer,tweeted: “Coming back in Thanksgiving to God for answered prayers!!! Bisola has been found. She is home and unscathed.

“I am happy. I am really happy. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support. God will show up for you at all times”.

Big Sam, another person involved with the search wrote: “I really want to thank you all who RT’d Bisola has been found and is well… God bless you all”.

Bisola was kidnapped by gunmen in military camouflage in the night of 4 October in front of her house in Rumuokurusi, Port Harcourt, Rivers.

The kidnappers seized and dragged her into their vehicle.

The Nigerian Bar Association responded by setting up a seven-man task force to work for her release.

Narrated a witness of the abduction: “Between 8:30 to 9pm, we heard a serious noise at our gate. We rushed out and saw people, we mistook for security operatives taking away our sister. We went to them including our mother and begged them to allow her to go.

“Instead of listening to us, they started shooting at our direction. They shot on the ground near our legs so we could run away and immediately forced our sister into their vehicle and drove off. They drove a white Toyota Venza.

“I don’t know the reason why they should abduct our sister. We are yet to hear from them but we are begging them to let her go. We have contacted different security formations in the state and they told us that they did not carry out such operations”.