By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria recorded a rise in Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with Lagos ramping up more than half of the new cases.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 155 new infections, an increase from the 118 cases raked in the previous day.

Lagos posted 84 new cases, with Rivers, 31 cases, Kaduna, 12 cases and Osun, 10 cases, making the top four.

Overall, the nation now has 59,738 confirmed Coronavirus cases, with 51,403 discharged and1,113 deaths recorded.

The fresh cases were recorded in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos-84

Lagos-84

Rivers-31

Kaduna-12

Osun-10

FCT-7

Oyo-6

Ogun-3

Kwara-2

59,738 confirmed

51,403 discharged

1,113 deaths