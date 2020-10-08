By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Donald Trump of the United States in the wee hours of Wednesday night, said that it was a blessing in disguise to contract the deadly coronavirus.

Trump stated this in a video he posted on his official Twitter page.

According to him, although, he spent four days at the hospital, he would have loved to be at the White House.

The U.S president praised a particular drug “rejeneron”, stating that it aided his quick recovery.

He said that he instantly felt better after using the drug. And as such, he will distribute the drug freely to U.S hospitals.

Meanwhile, he again blamed China for the virus and promised that China will suffer for endangering the world.

Watch the video below

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020