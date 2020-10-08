Popular reality star Erica Nlewedim, is dishing content to her one million plus followers daily, from different events and photo sessions.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown actress shared lovely pictures from her shoot with celebrity designer Lanre Dasilva Ajayi and penned the caption:

“Strong is what I am, There’s always a silver lining in every cloud, @emmanueloyeleke shot me in this beautiful dress by @lanredasilvaajayi The Chalya styled me.

“The actor rose to fame after she participated in the just concluded BBNaija show and was disqualified. She also started a relationship with fellow housemate Kiddwaya.

See comments below:

princenelsonenwerem

Lioness Erica roar on us we are the Daniel in your den 🔥🔥🥰….

official_mercyeke

Erica my baby😍😍

trikytee

Nlewedeeeeeem❤️❤️❤️❤️

siruti

🔥 🔥 🔥 CHEI😍

swankyjerry

A woman in lanre Dasilver is a woman of power 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥and that color is rich 🥰💴💴💴💴

tolanibaj

Ahan ahan🔥🔥🔥🔥 Finish us

officialswazz

Breathtaking 😍❤️

amarakanu

Pressing our necks. Back to back 😍💖🔥

veezeebaybeh

💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 Muscle 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

lanredasilvaajayi

❤️❤️💋💋

officialswazzi

Miss Nlewedim ❤️🌺

wayademgengofficial

BABY G, you are really choking us oo😩😍😍

sindodotayo

Everything & more ❤️❤️❤️

bimboafolayan

Honey 💞😍😘😍🙏🙏😭

eniola_ajao

Ifemi… You know you can’t please the world right ? Love you endlessly baby girl 💗💗❤️❤️

aweleodita7

🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️

kingminjinofficial

❤️