Richard Elesho/Lokoja

As ordinary Nigerians await the 2023 dateline for general elections, permutations over who will succeed Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria seems to have commenced.

Although Buhari has not even served one and half of his four-year second term tenure, politicians across party lines are already warming up to take over the baton of leadership from him.

All may look calm and quiet from the outside. But activities are gradually picking up and causing sleepless nights in some quarters.

In the last two weeks, the two dominant political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress, APC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP have witnessed a flurry of events in the 2023 build-up.

Presidential hopefuls have reportedly been setting up machineries to advance their respective dreams. Two notable politicians Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in APC and Atiku Abubakar in PDP have been linked to the activities.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National leader of the APC has been rumoured to harbour a long-standing ambition for the Presidency. He is yet to begin open consultations on the ambition and has often said his main concern for now, is how to support the APC governments to succeed at all levels.

His dream to run for President, however, moved a step further in the rumour Mills on Monday, 5th October when he reportedly opened his campaign office in the nation’s capital. The sprouting edifice is located in Maitama and began operations without ceremonies.

PeoplesGazette reports that the 2,700 square metres property, former home of Eagle Heights International Schools, sits just North of the Philippines Embassy at 2, Kainji Crescent and just across the street from Body of Benchers, which regulates admission into Nigerian legal education institutions. It was gathered that the property was secured for two years at N15m per annum.

Some foot soldiers of the former Governor have a rallying point in Abiodun Faleke a senior Federal lawmaker. The Tinubu for president campaign has also gained strength in mainstream and social media. His supporters are confident of victory in the party primary.

In the opposition PDP supporters of Atiku, the party’s flag bearer who contested against Buhari in last year’s election are not leaving anything to chance. Towards the end of last month, steps were taken to wake up the ambition.

It was widely reported that the former Vice President selected some persons from different parts of the country to form the nucleus of his campaign council.

A certain document signed by the Special Assistant to Atiku on Youth Support Groups, Ambassador ALIYU Bin Abbas, revealed that the appointments into what he described as “coordinating board room” were recently made to promote the Presidential aspiration of his boss.

“In view of the current realities, I wish to welcome you onboard the coordinating boardroom as we all strategize and advance our commitment towards ensuring that H. E Atiku Abubakar GCON is delivered come 2023 as the president of our great nation.

Those appointed were; (Secretary) Bar Sunday C. Umeha, (Chief of Staff) Comrade Hamza Nasarawa, (Director Programme & Operations) Mr. Obande G. Obande, (Deputy Director Programme & Operations) Comrade Rukayya Ahmed Alibe, (North Central Director) Hon Abdulrahman Etudaiye and (North East Director) Hon Ibrahim Ali Amsami.

Also appointed were (South West Director) Hon. Orishamoluwa Adekunle, (North West Director) Comrade Isah Abubakar, (South-South Director) Comrade Samuel Eno Okoi, (South East Director) Comrade Martha Okenna, (Director Special Duties) Hon Maciohson Chikone Odev and (Director Media and Publicity) Comrade Shom Akor Fanen.

The appointees also included (Deputy Director Media) Comrade Lorliam Lubem, (Director Liason/Logistic) Comrade Panmak Banwat, (Director Inter-party Affairs) Comrade Oloja Olanrewaju Temitayo, (Director Gender) Samira A Usman, (Director Protocol) Hon. Haruna Dahiru Bindawa and Director External Affairs Hon. Muhammed Abubakar Shingekomen.

A journey of a thousand years begins with the first step, so says a proverb. How far in the journey to 2023 can these early steps cover?