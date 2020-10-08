By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Ondo State has said that no fewer than 1,478,460 eligible voters would participate in the forthcoming governorship election.

Dr Rufus Akeju, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, made this known while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Akure, Ondo state.

Akeju expressed confidence that the commission was fully ready and more than ever before determined to conduct a very credible and acceptable governorship election in Ondo State.

“As we speak, everything required statutorily had been put in place for the registered voters in the state to vote for candidates of their choice on Saturday.

“In Addition, adequate security has been put in place by the commission in collaboration with security agencies through the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to secure the voters.

“There is also adequate security for election officials, accredited observers, accredited journalists, election materials, among others, during the election.

“Ondo State has 3,009 polling units, 203 registration areas in all 18 local government areas of the state.

“It has 1,822,346 registered voters while 1,478,460 of PVCs were distributed and 343,886 of PVCs remaining uncollected.

“The implication of the above is that only 1,478,460 voters that have collected their permanent voters’ cards are expected to come to the various voting points to exercise their franchise on Saturday,” he said.

He explained that the commission had deployed all the non-sensitive materials that would be used for the conduct of the election to all the INEC offices in the state.

Akeju said that the sensitive materials had also been deployed to all the 18 local government areas of the state.

NAN