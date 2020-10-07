American coach Randy Waldrum has expressed his desire to lead Nigeria’s senior women football team to global achievements.

Waldrum was announced as the head coach of the Super Falcons on Tuesday, replacing former trainer Thomas Dennerby, who exited the dugout a year ago.

And with questions emerging over what to expect from the 64-year-old tactician, he has calmed fears by declaring his full-time commitment to the Super Falcons, even with the duration of his contract unclear.

“I want everyone to know that I am extremely excited about being your coach for the Super Falcons,” Waldrum told Goal.

“It’s been a dream of mine for some time now. I appreciate Mr [Amaju] Pinnick and his faith in me and our staff to bring the Super Falcons to new heights.

“I also understand the full commitment that it takes for my time, for training camps, games, scouting, player management, staff development, and of course team development.

“These expectations are very clear and I’m anxious to get started. In fact, I will be the one pushing the federation for more opportunities to prepare and train, I’m quite sure.

“I’ve already been working and have a ten-year plan I’m anxious to share with the federation in order to prepare our young players in the country now for future years as national team players.

“Our stars of the 2027 and 2031 World Cups are between 10-12 years old currently, so let’s get them in the proper environment now.”

Waldrum is no stranger to women’s football on the global stage as he has coached Trinidad and Tobago’s women team and the United States’ U-23 side.