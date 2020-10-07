The head of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, he announced on Wednesday.

“I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,’’ the UN high commissioner wrote on Twitter.

Grandi is isolating at home and is set to take part in this week’s session of the UNHCR executive committee remotely.

The Italian became UNHCR chief in 2016, after having served as a senior UN official in various hot spots including Afghanistan, Congo and Iraq.