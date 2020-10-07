By Abankula, with agency report

To avoid aviation unions wrath, weeks to 3 November election, U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday he was ready to sign a $25billion payroll assistance to US airlines.

The about-turn came hours after he suspended further talks with Democrats over a $1.6 trillion second COVID-19 stimulus plan.

In the abandoned package was the $25 billion in new payroll assistance to U.S. passenger airlines furloughing thousands of workers as air travel remains down sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Trump later issued a call on Twitter, urging Congress to “IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support…. I will sign now!” he wrote.

He said Congress could tap unused funds from prior coronavirus relief to fund airlines and a separate program for small business.

American Airlines and United Airlines last week began laying off 32,000 workers.

The two airlines said they would reverse course if lawmakers reach a deal on a new government program to fund payroll costs.

A prior $25 billion airline payroll support program of mostly cash grants approved by Congress in March expired on Sept. 30.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last Friday expressed support for a standalone bill to keep airline workers on the job if a broader package could not be reached.

A Pelosi spokesman did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

Congress is expected to return to session on Oct. 19 and lawmakers may make a new attempt to pass a standalone measure to provide the $25 billion sought by airlines.

But the prospects are uncertain, even though the airline relief enjoys strong support in both the House and Senate.

Airlines for America, the trade group representing major U.S. airlines, noted “thousands of airline workers across the country have already lost their jobs – and more furloughs are expected in the coming weeks.” But the group added “there is a glimmer of hope that our leaders in Washington will act and save these jobs before it’s too late.”

The U.S. Travel Association said “with millions of Americans suffering, it is woefully shortsighted to end relief negotiations” and added that “without immediate aid, 50% of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by December — an additional loss of 1.3 million jobs.”