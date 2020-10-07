By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winner and Movie star Tonto Dikeh has penned a note to her 6.4 million Instagram followers.

Dikeh stated that individuals need to get aligned with their goals and be intentional about who they spend their time with. She further revealed that it’s just 3 months to the new year, and so people shouldn’t let anyone waste their time.

“2021 is in 3 months, don’t let anybody waste your time. Be intentional about your time and who you spend it with.

Get aligned with your goals and be brave enough to make new choices…”

Earlier she also shared a post with the message: “Some of us are building from scratch. No inheritance,

no connections, no backups, just blood, sweat and skills”

She was recently made the Director, Social and empowerment by the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS)