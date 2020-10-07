By Jennifer Okundia
Multiple award winner and Movie star Tonto Dikeh has penned a note to her 6.4 million Instagram followers.
Dikeh stated that individuals need to get aligned with their goals and be intentional about who they spend their time with. She further revealed that it’s just 3 months to the new year, and so people shouldn’t let anyone waste their time.
“2021 is in 3 months, don’t let anybody waste your time. Be intentional about your time and who you spend it with.
Get aligned with your goals and be brave enough to make new choices…”
Earlier she also shared a post with the message: “Some of us are building from scratch. No inheritance,
no connections, no backups, just blood, sweat and skills”
She was recently made the Director, Social and empowerment by the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS)
CYMS and Mr Femi Adesina in PRESIDENTIAL VILLA Today, The Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) had a fruitful meeting with Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to Mr President on Media and Publicity at the Presidential Villa Abuja. The courtesy visit to the Media Aide to Mr President afford us the opportunity 1. Presentation of the CYMS concept document. 2. Intimated him on our forthcoming Empowerment, employment and Sensitization programs. 3. Encouraged with a Certificate of Excellence Performance based on his relentless effort in service delivery. He was full of life as we discussed like colleagues and friends. The CYMS delegation comprises of my self the Director, Socials & Empowerment. Mr Obinna Nwaka, Director General and Mr Abubakar Abdullahi Abba, Director, Special Duties & Inter Govt. @cymsnigeria @obinna1nwaka
