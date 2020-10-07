Arsenal’s latest signing, Thomas Partey has become the second-highest-paid player in the London club after he joined them on the last day of the transfer window.

The Ghanaian midfielder would be paid a whopping £260,000-per-week above what other stars of the club earn.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who recently renewed his contract with Arsenal receives £250,000-per-week and Willian who also joined the London club during the summer earns £192,308-per-week.

However, Mesut Ozil earns a whooping £350,000-per-week despite being out of favour and frozen out by head coach Mikel Arteta.

Partey’s arrival in Arsenal is expected to add quality to the club’s midfield. The midfielder was pivotal to Atletico Madrid before his move to Arsenal.

Reportedly, his Arsenal move has angered Atletico Madrid’s head coach, Diego Simeone who admitted Partey was critical to his plan for the season.