The verbal punches from the #EndSARS campaign have continued as Nigerian singer Wizkid aimed another blow at President Buhari’s new media aide, Lauretta Onochie.

“Shame on you”, Wizkid wrote on Twitter Tuesday night, after Lauretta called him ‘Dumbkid’ for disrespecting President Buhari, by calling him oldman.

Lauretta explained why Wizkid deserved the new nickname in her tweet on Tuesday:

“It’s not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid

“When he grows up, he might learn respect”.

But Wizkid tore back at her in a Twitter response on Tuesday night:

“lol a 77 year old man is not young ma.. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!! I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for a better governance in my country!!”

Surely, we may not have seen the end of the verbal blows.