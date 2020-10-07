Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday kicked against scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

He made this known during a session at the Senate House as lawmakers deliberated a motion on the recent extrajudicial killings carried out by some agents of FSARS.

Lawan said; “I think that this is the situation that should be properly investigated. Those involved in recent incident should be arrested and prosecuted.

”The law should take its due course. This is not acceptable. Nigerians need to know what happened to those who have killed Nigerians.

”There are good people and bad people in SARS. Scrapping of agencies when you have mistakes may not be the best position. Rule of law should be put in place.

”If you scrap SARS, you lose the chance of getting those doing well to continue to do well” Lawan added.