Nigerian-American actress, producer and host Osas Ighodaro, took to her timeline to display photos of herself and her daughter Azariah on Wednesday.

Mother and child rocked matching outfits in different colors and Osas penned the message: “✌🏾❤️ ☀️ 💋 🙏🏾 Peace, Love, Sunshine, Kisses & Blessings from me & mine !!! We love it! Thanks @shaviyclothing 🥰

Ighodaro is the founder of The Joyful Joy Foundation, raising funds and awareness towards the fight against Malaria. She won the Miss Black USA Pageant in 2010.

See reactions to the photos here…

The resemblance is something else. You just gave birth to yourself

Cute. Mummy and daughter

Twins 💙

Typical mini Osas❤️🔥

U guys got me confused, some days she looks like daddy, some days she looks like mummy. Well, everyday she’s so adorable ❤️

So dope. Loving this ❤️💙

The 36 year old mum of one was formerly married to Gbenro Ajibade, in a union that lasted from 2015-2019.