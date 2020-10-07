By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police detectives attached to Trans Amadi Police Division of Rivers State have recovered 14-day-old baby who was allegedly sold by his Grandma in Owerri for N1.4 million.

The detectives recovered the baby on Tuesday, who was allegedly sold by his grand mother, Victoria Joseph Christopher when the baby was four days old.

The father of the child, Christain Duru who confirmed the development in told Journalists said he was elated when the Police called him on phone to come to the station to take his baby and also informed him that the child was found and recovered in Imo State.

Duru commended the Trans Amadi Police officers and a human rights organization, Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign for their efforts in rescuing his baby.

Narrating her ordeal, the mother of the child, Antonia Christopher Joseph ,disclosed that getting close to her expected delivery date, her mother took her to Imo State to deliver.

Antonia revealed that after she delivered the baby, her mother allegedly connived with the midwives/nurses to sell the baby and threatened her not to disclose what transpired.

She stated that her mother told her fiance that the baby died immediately she gave birth.

According to her, it was when she got to Port Harcourt, she informed her fiance what transpired and he decided to report the matter to the Police which led to arrest of her mother.

Further investigation by the Police led to the arrest of the nurse/midwives in Akwa/Ibom State and the suspected buyer in Imo State who reportedly paid N1.4 million for the baby.

Meanwhile a Human Rights Activist, Prince Wiro who is the Secretary, Board of Trustee, Centre For Basic Rights And Accountability Campaign commended the DPO and Officers of Trans Amadi Police Station for the feat.

Wiro condemned the alleged involvement of some health personnel in the illegal business of child trading describing the development as worrisome.