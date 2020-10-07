Reno Omokri

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Wednesday berated Natasha Akide aka Tacha who called Nigerian youths ”lazy”.

Tacha had said this in response to one of her followers who seemed disappointed that she didn’t lead a #EndSARS protest like other celebrities.

She replied saying; ”Lazy Nigerian Youth!!! Stay home and be waiting for me!!”.

However, Reno found the response as an insult. He recalled how Nigerians helped Tacha gain the popularity and fame she enjoys now.

