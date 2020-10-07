By Jennifer Okundia

American singer, songwriter and actress Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon, will be having their second child really soon.

Rowland announced the good news on the November issue of Women’s Health magazine. Captioning her post, she said “SURPRISE!! My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!

The mom of one became popular in the late 1990s as a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time.

Speaking about her pregnancy, she said: “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.”

The couple who got married in 2014, have a five-year-old son, Titan Jewell.