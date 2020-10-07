By Kazeem Ugbodaga

#EndSARS protest rocked Lagos on Wednesday as scores of youths took to the streets to demand an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS operation in the State.

SARS operatives have committed several atrocities in Lagos and in some parts of the nation, killing and maiming innocent Nigerians.

Watch video here:

HAPPENING NOW#LagosProtests right now in Computer Village heading towards the Lagos State Police Command HQ in GRA #MainlandThisMorning pic.twitter.com/BlSNOY5aql — Inside Mainland (@InsideMainland) October 7, 2020

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had promised an overhaul of the operatives to curb its wings of excesses.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has also voiced his concern over unbecoming actions of SARS operatives and called on the IGP to act immediately.

The House of Representatives is also currently moving to curb excesses of SARS operatives.

But on Monday scores of youths trooped out to protest over-zealousness of SARS.

They marched from Ikeja under the bridge to the Lagos State Police Command to err their grievances.

The protest is expected to last for three days.

The protesters were armed with placards, some of which read: “Nigerian Police, stop killing us, #we want justice, say no to brutal injustice. #StopKillingUs,” “Bullets at us. #Say no to police brutality. Am next to die? Say no to police brutality,” “I am not a criminal,” “Protect, not exploit. I am making money, I m not a criminal. #ENDSARS,” “Police brutality in 2020, stop robbing us, stop extorting us, stop killing us, our lives matter. Don’t silence us,” among others.