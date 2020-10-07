Youths protest SARS harassment in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

#EndSARS protest rocked Lagos on Wednesday as scores of youths took to the streets to demand an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS operation in the State.

SARS operatives have committed several atrocities in Lagos and in some parts of the nation, killing and maiming innocent Nigerians.

Watch video here:

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had promised an overhaul of the operatives to curb its wings of excesses.

Youths protest SARS harassment in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has also voiced his concern over unbecoming actions of SARS operatives and called on the IGP to act immediately.

Youths protest SARS harassment in Lagos

The House of Representatives is also currently moving to curb excesses of SARS operatives.

One of the protesters at Ikeja under the bridge

But on Monday scores of youths trooped out to protest over-zealousness of SARS.

READ ALSO  SARS kills Remo Stars Football Club's Assistant Captain

They marched from Ikeja under the bridge to the Lagos State Police Command to err their grievances.

The protest is expected to last for three days.

Youths protest SARS harassment in Lagos

The protesters were armed with placards, some of which read: “Nigerian Police, stop killing us, #we want justice, say no to brutal injustice. #StopKillingUs,” “Bullets at us. #Say no to police brutality. Am next to die? Say no to police brutality,” “I am not a criminal,” “Protect, not exploit. I am making money, I m not a criminal. #ENDSARS,” “Police brutality in 2020, stop robbing us, stop extorting us, stop killing us, our lives matter. Don’t silence us,” among others.

READ ALSO  House of Reps ready to urgently overhaul SARS - Gbajabiamila

 

 