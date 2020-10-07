The crowd was massive on Tuesday as Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State joined his Ondo counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu in Owo town, in continuation of the latter’s campaign for the State’s 10 September governorship election.
Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and other All Progressives Congress chieftains were also part of the campaign train of their party’s candidate in the election.
Speaking at the rally, Bello urged the people of Owo and Ondo in general to vote for Akeredolu, while assuring them that his Ondo State counterpart will consolidate on his first term achievements if reelected.
Many indegenes of Kogi are resident in Owo which is also the hometown of Governor Akeredolu.
See more photos from the campaign at Owo below
